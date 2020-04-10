Gregg Maakestad retires from First Citizens Bank

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Gregg Maakestad, senior vice president and chief information officer of First Citizens Bank, has retired as of March 31, after almost 45 years of employment.

Maakestad began his career at Osage Farmers National Bank in Osage, Iowa, in 1975 as a loan officer focusing primarily on agriculture loans. He transitioned to the operations department of the bank in 1980.

Osage Farmers National Bank was merged into First Citizens Bank in 1994, and the home office was transferred to a new location in Mason City. The back office operations were merged into one in 1996, when Maakestad began working out of the Mason City home office.

A private retirement party will be held after the current global pandemic situation has been lessened.

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with nine locations in eight communities in North Iowa and Mora, Minnesota. For more information please visit www.myfcb.bank or call 800-423-1602.

