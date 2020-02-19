Grassley discusses jobs, health care, during Osage visit

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, discussed issues such as jobs and health care with members of the Osage Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.
During a gathering at Limestone Brewers, Grassley said one way to encourage young people to enter occupations that are in high demand would be to allow them to get Pell grants for community college certificate programs in areas such as plumbing and construction.
Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., is looking at a bill to do this, according to Grassley.
Pell grants are only available for those seeking two or four-year degrees.
“Pell grants don’t pay for their entire education, but they help a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to go (to college),” Grassley said.
But Grassley said another approach is for employers to take action themselves rather than “wait around for the government to do something” to attract the skilled workers they need and keep young people from leaving the state.
Some manufacturers he has spoken to during his visits around the state have told him they have been teaching high-schoolers about jobs available in their communities for the past several years, and those efforts are starting to pay off, according to Grassley.
He also said Iowa needs tougher rules on unemployment, noting Florida has a population of 22 million but only 51,000 on unemployment because of the laws the state legislature has passed.
The number of people receiving unemployment in Iowa in December 2019 was 42,200, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The total population of the state is 3.1 million.
Grassley is trying to get a bill passed that would allow rural hospitals with few inpatients to voluntarily give up their residential beds and maintain everything else – including their emergency rooms – if they are having financial problems.
Residential beds are “the most expensive aspect of the hospital,” Grassley said.
He noted a lot of hospitals in Iowa have a residential bed occupancy rate of only 5 percent.
Grassley also talked about the growing support for the Prescription Drug Pricing Reduction Act, a bill that passed out of the Senate Finance Committee in July 2019 by a 19-9 vote.
The bill was the result of an investigation by Grassley and Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.
Grassley said the part of the bill that’s getting the most opposition from pharmaceutical companies and some GOP senators is tying drug price increases to the Consumer Price Index.
However, several Republican senators recently have endorsed the bill, including Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa and Sen. Martha McSally of Arizona.
Grassley said this brings the number of GOP senators in favor of the bill to 14 or 15. He believes the bill can get to the Senate floor if that number climbs to 26.
He noted the House has passed its own bill that also would lower skyrocketing costs for drugs such as insulin, but it has more government price setting.
Grassley said he hopes Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., is willing to compromise on that particular issue, “but I haven’t had that conversation yet.”