Grassley discusses jobs, health care, during Osage visit

U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, discussed issues such as jobs and health care with members of the Osage Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday.

During a gathering at Limestone Brewers, Grassley said one way to encourage young people to enter occupations that are in high demand would be to allow them to get Pell grants for community college certificate programs in areas such as plumbing and construction.

Sen. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., is looking at a bill to do this, according to Grassley.

Pell grants are only available for those seeking two or four-year degrees.

“Pell grants don’t pay for their entire education, but they help a lot of people who otherwise wouldn’t be able to afford to go (to college),” Grassley said.

But Grassley said another approach is for employers to take action themselves rather than “wait around for the government to do something” to attract the skilled workers they need and keep young people from leaving the state.

Some manufacturers he has spoken to during his visits around the state have told him they have been teaching high-schoolers about jobs available in their communities for the past several years, and those efforts are starting to pay off, according to Grassley.