Grant Village senior housing goes up for sale

Grant Village on Sixth Street Southwest in Mason City is closing in on 50 years of providing housing to senior citizens and offering rentals to low-income individuals.
But before the 64-unit complex hit that particular milestone, it changed hands in a deal that was announced in early June.
According to a release from SVN Chicago Commercial, a real estate group that worked on the sale, the property went for $2.8 million to a Mason City LLC for Cardinal Capital Management based in West Allis, Wisconsin.
Around the time of the sale, Cody Doran, one of two brokers involved for SVN, said that the process itself was bittersweet as well as competitive.
"The deal provided the purchaser a unique opportunity to acquire a highly desirable subsidized property to add to their already large portfolio of affordable housing. We received multiple bids and were able to achieve full asking price," Doran said.
"I would be ignoring reality if I said I wasn’t worried."
Cardinal Capital maintains more than 9,500 units of housing across Wisconsin, Iowa, Colorado, Arizona and Georgia and has been going since 2004.
The company bills itself as specializing in "acquiring, developing, financing, and managing multifamily housing" and it focuses on housing for veterans, those with special needs, those who are homeless and those who just need affordable, market-rate housing.
"It's so easy for us to forget how many of the people that might need affordable housing are our friends, our relatives, our cousin, a child, our parents," President Erich Schwenker said in a video on the company's site. "We all go on this journey where we're in different economic sports over our lifetime so, probably all of us have a time where we're doing well and we don't need affordable housing but probably all of us have had a period of time where we are doing well and we need it."
The way Schwenker frames it, that acknowledgment isn't just enough. People also need to be better about accepting such realities. Not just being aware of them.
And that approaches appears to work for Cardinal Capital.
Based on what the company says, the 9,500 units it maintains represent $500 million in assets. They also broadcast that they "have successfully invested over $140 million in private equity for some of the largest investment entities in the country" including BMO Harris and the Royal Bank of Canada.
As for Grant Village in particular, the full plan isn't currently spelled out.
No one for Cardinal Capital was able to respond to calls for comment. Maira Mancia, an executive assistant for SVN, did say that "I know that they are still trying to keep it affordable." Calls to the local Grant Village office were referred back to Cardinal Capital.
In the past, Cardinal Capital and its sister company Astar Capital Management have purchased Section 8 and Section 42 properties and tried to rehab them with tenants still in place. According to them, doing that "allows us to maintain tenants' Section 8 contracts" and secure housing for citizens.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (1).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (2).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (3).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (4).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (5).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (6).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (7).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (8).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (9).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (10).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (11).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (12).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (13).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (14).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (15).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (16).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (17).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (18).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (19).jpg
St. John Baptist Church - Mason City (20).jpg
ADD YOUR VOICE TO THE DISCUSSION: Become a member
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.