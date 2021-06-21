Grant Petersen hired at First Citizens Bank

First Citizens Bank has hired Grant Petersen recently joined the First Citizens Bank team as a Vice President, Lending Officer at the west Mason City location.

Petersen is a graduate of Rockwell-Swaledale High School. He went on to earn his bachelor's degree in finance from the University of Northern Iowa. Prior to joining First Citizens, Petersen worked as VP Loan Officer and branch manager at another financial institution in North Iowa.

Petersen also serves as president of the West Fork School Board, and treasurer of the Sheffield Lions Club and of the West Fork Scholarship Fund. Petersen has coached little league baseball, youth basketball, and flag football.

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with locations in North Iowa and in Mora, Minnesota. For more information about Grant Petersen or First Citizens Bank, please visit www.myfcb.bank or call 800-423-1602.

