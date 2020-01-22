Gov. Kim Reynolds to visit Mason City on Thursday

In recent days, the governor has pushed for spending increases while also announcing the formation of a new state bureau.

Last week, legislators gave tacit support to to Reynolds' $8 billion budget recommendation which calls for a 4.4 percent boost, or nearly $343 million more, than the $7.75 billion that will be spent this year. Within that budget, that would be $100 million in increased aid to K-12 schools as well as a $167 million funding increase for Medicaid.

Reynolds has also been big recently on forming a state-level bureau that would focus on helping schools protect students and staff from threats like school shootings.

Her idea is to provide $2 million to add special agents who can work with local law enforcement, school administrators and others to effectively communicate and coordinate on preventive measures such as training, reporting and investigation.