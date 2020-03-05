Globe Gazette unveils new text messaging service for local businesses

These days, few people venture far without their cell phones. Now, North Iowa businesses will be able to reach their customers instantly, thanks to a new service being launched by the Globe Gazette.

The new SmartSend service is designed to help business owners connect directly with their customers via text message.

The monthly subscription service allows advertisers to build a database of their customers through a texting platform. SmartSend provides a direct line to those customers to offer them deals, coupons or just to say, "Thanks for your business."

Market research has found an estimated 75% of consumers are OK with receiving text messages from brands after they've opted in. Text messages have a 98% open rate, and 90% of them are read within three minutes.

Texts have an estimated 209% higher response rate than phone, email or Facebook in an era when many people are tethered to their smartphones, said Globe Gazette publisher Janet Johnson.

Businesses and business owners have total control of the platform from their phone so they can craft whatever message they want and mass-text it to their customers in just minutes. They can promote sales or special offers to try to drive sales, or just stay connected to keep their brand in customers' minds.