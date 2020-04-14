Globe Gazette to offer free Crisis Marketing webinar on Monday

The Globe Gazette will offer a free Crisis Marketing Webinar, "Strategies for Mason City Business Owners," on Monday, April 20.
The webinars will be held at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
Presented by Amplified Digital in conjunction with the Globe Gazette, Mitchell County Press News and the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune, the webinar will discuss how businesses in North Iowa can effectively market during this pandemic.
Participants will learn tips on how to communicate with customers and non-customers alike, along with guidance on what to say and how to craft appropriate marketing messages. In addition, this free 45-minute webinar will give you access to a communication tool kit.
To register, please reach out to your Globe Gazette sales representative or contact Publisher Janet Johnson at 641-421-0507 or via email at Janet.Johnson@GlobeGazette.com
