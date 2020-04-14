Globe Gazette to offer free Crisis Marketing webinar on Monday

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Globe Gazette will offer a free Crisis Marketing Webinar, "Strategies for Mason City Business Owners," on Monday, April 20.

The webinars will be held at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Presented by Amplified Digital in conjunction with the Globe Gazette, Mitchell County Press News and the Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune, the webinar will discuss how businesses in North Iowa can effectively market during this pandemic.

Participants will learn tips on how to communicate with customers and non-customers alike, along with guidance on what to say and how to craft appropriate marketing messages. In addition, this free 45-minute webinar will give you access to a communication tool kit.

To register, please reach out to your Globe Gazette sales representative or contact Publisher Janet Johnson at 641-421-0507 or via email at Janet.Johnson@GlobeGazette.com

