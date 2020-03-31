Globe Gazette parent company furloughs employees for two weeks

The Mason City Globe Gazette and its weekly publications will furlough employees or cut pay in response to a drop in advertising revenue, as newspapers across the country trim costs amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO of parent company Lee Enterprises Inc., parent company of the Globe Gazette, Mitchell County Press News and Forest City/Britt Summit-Tribune, told employees on Tuesday that they would either be furloughed for two weeks in the third quarter, or see their salaries cut by the equivalent — about 4%.

Lee executives, he said, will take a 20% pay cut.

Mowbray called the recent work at the newspapers and other Lee papers, “outstanding,” complimenting reporters and editors for their “passion, hard work and dedication” over the past few weeks.

“No one foresaw the challenges this pandemic would bring but you have all reacted with incredible creativity and resiliency and have managed to deliver your best work under difficult circumstances,” Mowbray wrote in the email.

And while digital subscriptions have seen an “uptick,” Mowbray said, advertising revenue has been “dramatically impacted now and for the near future.”

“To ensure our own sustainability, it’s important that we manage the economic impact to our company,” he continued. “The sacrifices we make now will minimize the long-term damage the pandemic could have on our business.”

