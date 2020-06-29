Globe Gazette office to temporarily close to walk-in traffic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Globe Gazette has decided to temporarily close its office to walk-in traffic.

If you have an appointment, please be sure to call ahead to confirm.

Subscribers will continue to receive the daily paper, and we are still here to serve you:

Want to join our community? To reach the circulation department, call 800-433-0560, or email getmyglobe@globegazette.com. You can also subscribe online at globegazette.com/members/join/.

To place an obituary, call 641-421-0500, go to globegazette.com/place_an_ad/obituaries, or email obits@globegazette.com.

To place a classified ad, call 641-423-2274/800-832-2274, go to globegazette.com/place_an_ad, or email classads@globegazette.com

To talk to your advertising representative, call 641-421-0546, or email msc.advertising@globegazette.com

To talk to the newsroom, call 641-421-0524, go to globegazette.com/forms/contact/submit_a_news_tip/

