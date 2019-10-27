We never know much we need them until they're called to duty.
And that's the way first responders like it.
The Globe Gazette honored 10 first responders on Wednesday night at Mason City Ford for their exceptional dedication to serving others.
The 10 honorees were selected from nominations sent in by people whose lives were touched by a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMT. Each were presented an award by Globe Gazette staff and a bag of gifts.
The honorees are law enforcement officers Ken Rodemeyer, Brian Koob and Dan Nelson; firefighters Scott Hagenson and Greg Nicholas Jr.; and EMTs Jamie Stanbrough, Deb Heidenwirth, Matthew Retz, Dave Luett and Jim Reed.
"These are the people who when they kiss their families good-bye they don't know what they're going to face," said Globe Gazette publisher Janet Johnson.
Keynote speaker Steve O'Neil, coordinator of Cerro Gordo County Emergency Management, said he felt privileged to be able to work day in and day out with such extraordinary people.
"But you're heroes because of what you do in those unspectacular times," O'Neil said.
He talked about how they are constantly doing community outreach, training and making sure their equipment is up to the next challenge they'll face -- not particularly noteworthy things, but critically important, not only to the first responders, but to the communities they serve.
"You're not here because of the infrequent event," O'Neil said. "You're here because of what you do every single day."
Read the stories of our honorees in the special section included in today's edition.
