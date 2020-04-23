Get your hands dirty: More people are attempting growing from seeds

With the majority of the nation shut down due to the COVID-19 outbreak, more people are using quarantine as an opportunity to garden in isolation.
And that means seed orders are flying out the door.
A growing number of Americans have become concerned about store products dwindling, pushing them to purchase gardening supplies to ensure food at home. Others are worried about contracting the virus from purchasing in-store items, whether it be from the people or the products.
Companies such as Walmart, Target and Amazon are reporting shortages in seeds and plants.
Backed up grocery and food pick-ups may have caused people to turn to gardening as well.
Sarah DeBour, Cerro Gordo County director and Agriculture & Natural Resources program coordinator, believes people should start their gardens from seeds.
“It’s a little more time consuming, but we all have a little more time on our hands,” DeBour said. “Seeds don’t cost as much, but the only thing is if you don’t use it up sometimes it doesn’t germinate well.
“I just think that you learn a lot more and know about your plants if you start it from seed, but if you get plants then you can learn about different varieties.”
For people looking to start their garden from seeds, DeBour recommends starting the plants in windows or any other place that receives sunlight.
Tomato, pepper and herb seeds start well in containers indoors, according to DeBour. Common seed containers include trays, plastic pots, pea pots and compressed peat pellets.
DeBour prefers to use plant trays for her seeds to give them room to grow. If you are wanting your seeds to grow faster, she suggests purchasing humidity domes and heat mats, but reminds people that your seed will grow just as well without those to speed up the process.
Since many sprouting seeds look similar, gardeners should label the seeds when they are planted.
According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the seeds should then be watered “with a soft spray” and plastic wrap should be put on top of the containers.
The extension also recommends the seeds not be watered again until they sprout and when germination happens, take off the plastic.
When the seeds have grown to be about three or four inches, the plants will be ready to transplant outdoors. However, before doing so, DeBour advises performing a technique called hardening the plant.
This process should start anywhere from 7-10 days before transplanting. Start by putting the containers in safe, shady locations in your yard and slowly adjust it to longer durations of sunlight.
In this technique, the gardener will also allow the plant to wilt a little bit before watering it, preparing the plant for the outdoors when it may not consistently get watered. Bring the plants back inside if the temperature falls below 40 degrees.
The day prior to transplanting, the extension suggests gardeners cut a block of soil around the plant. Transplanting should be done in the evening and the plants should be shaded for 3-5 days after being planted.
DeBour describes two common gardening mistakes as planting too soon and not labeling the plants. If a gardener is worried about a late frost killing their young plants, they can purchase plastic covers.
DeBour encourages all who are unsure of starting a garden to give it a try.
“Don’t be scared to reach out to people for help,” DeBour said. “If you fail this year and have maybe two tomato plants that survive, then I’d say that’s still a success. Go try it and learn from what you did right and what you did wrong.”
