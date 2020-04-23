Get your hands dirty: More people are attempting growing from seeds

Tomato, pepper and herb seeds start well in containers indoors, according to DeBour. Common seed containers include trays, plastic pots, pea pots and compressed peat pellets.

DeBour prefers to use plant trays for her seeds to give them room to grow. If you are wanting your seeds to grow faster, she suggests purchasing humidity domes and heat mats, but reminds people that your seed will grow just as well without those to speed up the process.

Since many sprouting seeds look similar, gardeners should label the seeds when they are planted.

According to Iowa State University Extension and Outreach, the seeds should then be watered “with a soft spray” and plastic wrap should be put on top of the containers.

The extension also recommends the seeds not be watered again until they sprout and when germination happens, take off the plastic.

When the seeds have grown to be about three or four inches, the plants will be ready to transplant outdoors. However, before doing so, DeBour advises performing a technique called hardening the plant.

This process should start anywhere from 7-10 days before transplanting. Start by putting the containers in safe, shady locations in your yard and slowly adjust it to longer durations of sunlight.