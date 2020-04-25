Garner Hy-Vee gives 320 packages of sweet corn away

Garner Hy-Vee last week distributed 320 dozen packages of sweet corn to customers for free during a drive-thru giveaway.
During the event, free bags of one dozen ears of sweet corn were distributed to the first 320 customers who were in line for the giveaway. The event was made possible thanks to Hy-Vee’s produce supplier Five Crowns which donated the sweet corn in light of the current coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
A total of 3,840 ears of corn were donated for the event.
The donation is part of a series of produce contributions and donations that Hy-Vee is making to customers and food banks across Hy-Vee’s eight-state region.
