Launched earlier this year, the Richard O. Jacobson Fund for Belmond (Fund for Belmond) has completed its inaugural grant cycle by awarding $250,000 to projects that strengthen Belmond by addressing critical challenges and opportunities in the community.
“The Grantmaking Committee is thankful for all the organizations that applied for funding from the Fund for Belmond. In reviewing applications, it was amazing to see the good work being done in our community,” said Larry Turner, Fund for Belmond committee chair. “Members of the Grantmaking Committee leaned into the purpose of the fund and invested in projects that will have transformational change in our community.”
Six projects were selected to receive grant support from the Fund for Belmond:
You have free articles remaining.
- The Belmond Parks Board received $50,000 to resurface the tennis courts at Pool Park and add pickleball courts, four square and shuffleboard.
- The City of Belmond received $27,250 to conduct a feasibility study at the Parker Gymnasium to explore both new recreational opportunities and improvement needs for existing facilities.
- Build a Better Belmond received $65,000 to kick off the first phase of redevelopment of the Ramsey School building. Grant support will be used to acquire the property and build a new soccer field.
- The Belmond Arcade Committee has been awarded $25,000 for the preservation of the historic downtown arcade, a central feature core to the history and identity of the community.
- BIDCO received $52,000 to support the Belmond Pride Initiative. By working with a marketing consultant, they will develop a new brand to tell Belmond’s story in order to encourage new residents and businesses to call Belmond home. This grant will also support community signage consistent with the brand being developed by Belmond Pride.
- The Belmond-Klemme Community School District received a grant for $30,750 to make improvements to the school-owned dome house and outdoor classroom. Grant support will be used to remodel the Dome House, make the facility handicap accessibility and build restrooms for the complex. These improvements will ensure the complex can be used by the school district for classroom activities and be made available to the community as an additional venue for meetings and celebrations.
A celebration event will be held at 3 p.m. on Sept. 12 at The Press Room Brewery, 224 E. Main St. in Belmond to celebrate the grantees and the first year of the Fund for Belmond.
The Richard O. Jacobson Fund for Belmond is made possible thanks to the Richard O. Jacobson Foundation in partnership with the Wright County Charitable Foundation, an affiliate of the Community Foundation of Greater Des Moines.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.