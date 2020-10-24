Framing begins at Clear Lake hotel, event center site

As part of the development agreement, the city plans to offer a forgivable loan to JSM Investment not to exceed $1.2 million funded by incremental property tax revenues, a 10-year incremental property tax rebate agreement not to exceed $1.5 million with payments subject to annual appropriation by the council, and an additional $300,000 in construction incentives from incremental property taxes.

Clear Lake has agreed to pay the developer $150,000 if construction of the project, including at a minimum the excavation of utilities or footings, began before June 30. Another $150,000 will be paid to the developer if the hotel is operational by June 30, 2021.

The city has also agreed to reimburse JSM Investment up to $50,000 to cover a portion of the franchise application fee to Marriott International, which was reviewed — and approved — in early April.

Flory provided the City Council a brief update on the hotel project Monday evening after it unanimously approved a competitive quote for upgraded street lighting in the subdivision to Hunt Electric, of Clear Lake.

“We’ve done work with Hunt quite a bit, so we’ve got a good working relationship with him,” he said.