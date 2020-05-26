Fourth Street lane closure starting in Mason City this week

With the construction season now in full swing, Mason City residents need to be on the look out for the closures, detours and re-routes that often come along with such work.
This week that means any motorists will need to adjust to a lane closure on Fourth Street Southwest near the still-under-construction Talon multi-unit housing complex.
According to a release from City Administrator Aaron Burnett, the eastbound portion of Fourth Street Southwest to northbound Highway 65 will be closed for storm sewer repairs.
"This area will remain closed for approximately 1 week," Burnett wrote in the release.
