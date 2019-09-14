Linda Judge-Peterson is celebrating her first anniversary as a business owner after years of working in retail in Mason City and Minneapolis.
She can now add “master marketer” to her resume.
The owner of Home and Gift Gallery opened her original store in West Court Center – which formerly housed Now & Then – on the corner of Fourth Street Southwest and South Pierce Avenue in September 2018.
Less than a year later, the savvy business owner moved to her current storefront in the Willowbrook Mall to take advantage of lower rent and arguably better traffic.
As part of her new business plan, Judge-Peterson co-exists with another business and helped bring along two others to open next door. Together, the four owners think they can help each other bring in more walk-in customers to each of their respective businesses.
While there are no national statistics available relating to the number of businesses that have gone to this model, a look around some of the malls in the Midwest tell you Willowbrook Mall isn’t the only place this is happening.
The four Mason City businesses include Home and Gift Gallery and Grandma Sugar’s Cupcakery in one storefront, and Unique Repeats and Vintage Button right next door, with an opening where customers can go back and forth between the stores.
Judge-Peterson said Matt and Hillary Bartell were looking to go out on their own and she saw an opportunity for both businesses to thrive if they were in the same space.
“We asked the owner Kent Hall if we could build a commercial kitchen in the back of the store and the rest is history,” she said. “Financially it made sense. Rent is split and when customers come in for one thing, they can look at other things.”
When the Bartells began making and selling cupcakes in 2012, they initially worked out of their kitchen and delivered the finished product to sell at Market 124 in downtown Mason City.
And that worked for a while.
But by 2014, the Bartells decided that they needed to build a kitchen in Market 124 because their home business had gotten too big to house.
After seven years of selling and working inside of Market 124, the Bartells believe they are finally home.
“It was perfect timing and sheer coincident that I talked to Linda,” said Matt Bartell. “I came in to get a number from Linda and she came out and it just happened. It was meant to be.”
Grandma Sugar’s offers about 50 different cupcake options, including: almond cherry, maple bacon, peppermint patty and s'mores. The number wasn't quite that big when they started.
The same can be said for cookies. Even now, Hillary and Matt have been trying to branch off with more cookie options.
“[This endeavor] has been very successful,” Matt said. “The partnership is working and the Willowbrook Mall is a perfect place for our business.”
You have free articles remaining.
Just as she did in her former location, Judge-Peterson, who specializes in finding, ordering and selling new wholesale items, like clothes, candles and homemade chocolates, knew she couldn’t open a business alone in such a prime location as the Willowbrook Mall.
So she brought in the Bartells, who opened Grandma Sugar’s Cupcakery, and then spoke to Merilee Campbell (Vintage Buttons) and Ginger Krueger (Unique Repeats), who at one time had a business there.
All were sold on co-existing in two storefronts.
Krueger, whose business sells refurbished furniture and home décor, as well as clothes, purses and shoes in her new boutique, says the relationship is ideal.
“I was renting elsewhere and I just missed having my own store,” she said. “Our stuff compliments one another. We have different styles, but it meshes well.
“It takes the pressure off all of us. You can come here for four different reasons. It’s one-stop shopping.”
Campbell said partnering makes sense, especially in this day and age when small businesses are struggling to stay open.
She also likes the fact that with two businesses in the storefront she is renting with Krueger, she doesn’t have to always be there.
“We share the load,” said Campbell, whose business Unique Repeat also sells repurposed furniture and home décor. “And we’re able to share the responsibility.”
Krueger said the four entrepreneurs are happy they acted when they did. The storefronts were the last available at the Willowbrook Mall on Fourth Street Southwest. That hasn't been the case the last 20 years, she said.
While shopping malls across the country are losing tenants, closing or going bankrupt, Willowbrook Mall is bucking the trend. When the four businesses opened in August, the mall was officially at capacity with 36 tenants.
“We are so happy to be the last four people to fill the mall,” Krueger said. “This is a special partnership in a great location.”
The Mason City facility has been privately owned and operated for 54 years. Les and Ruth Nelson and Hadley and Nora Florer built Willowbrook for an investment of $1.1 million in 1965. Among its first tenants were HyVee, which was located where Floor to Ceiling is now, and Tempo in a site later occupied by Dollar General and where Mercy One’s Urgent Care center is now.
There were 18 businesses and offices when the mall opened in 1965, so occupancy has more than doubled in the past half-century.
Hall has overseen refurbishing the main concourse with fresh paint, new carpeting and new, comfortable furniture. But he attributes the mall’s most recent surge to the work of Glenys Schloemer, a part-time marketing assistant who was manager of Southbridge Mall for many years before it withered through no fault of her own. She has been with Willowbrook for the past six years, working about 12 hours a week.
A mall with 36 units will never be considered a “mega-mall” but its smallness seems to be an asset. The culture it has created seems like that of a small town where everyone knows each other, looks out for each other and roots for each other.
Schloemer said, “That’s what a small community is all about – building relationships.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.