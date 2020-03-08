Forest City's Melissa Taft: Future teacher

Elementary school students are learning a lot more than reading, writing and arithmetic these days.
They are also experiencing new ways of looking at the world around them and developing knowledge and skills to prepare them for it.
One of the big reasons is the school’s participation in the STEM program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
Melissa Taft, a first grade teacher at Forest City Elementary, is a champion of the STEM program and was recently awarded $3,000 by the North Central Iowa STEM program for her work with the program in the school. Half the money is awarded to the school. The other half is awarded to Taft, who said she will use it to provide more STEM activities in her classroom.
Taft, who grew up in the Newton area, has taught in Forest City for 20 years and is always looking for new ways to help her students learn.
She believes that students as young as first grade can learn basic principles of technology and science that they can build on as they grow older.
“We have a `Light and Shadows’ program where the kids learn about opaque objects and transparency and learning about flashlights and what creates shadows – things like that,” she said.
There are STEM programs designed for students in all grades,” said Taft, who has taught in kindergarten-prep or first grade her entire career.
Her enthusiasm for her work is evident in her excitement in talking about it as well the ideas that she comes up with to enhance the learning experiences of the kids.
She developed a team program in which first-graders work with fifth-graders and learn about things such as robotics. It is called the “STEM Big Buddies” in which the students work together on projects. For instance, Taft said one of the challenges they are working on is creating a parade using robots.
One of these days, the program might have to add a new letter to its acronym. “We’re coming up with new ideas,” said Taft. “One of them is incorporating art into the program. We would call it STEAM,” she said.
The North Central Iowa Region is part of the Iowa Governor’s STEM Advisory Council which was created to increase awareness of STEM and prepare students for jobs requiring STEM skills.
Taft said the STEM program is important not only for job preparation but for life preparation. “It teaches collaboration, communication, critical thinking and creativity,” she said. “The sooner they learn these skills, the better.”
She was nominated for the $3,000 award by school principal Brad Jones. He said beyond her work with students and staff, she has also showcased the STEM program at the Central Rivers AEA Student Technology Conference and hosting booths at STEM festivals.
She was honored for her work at a special recognition ceremony Feb. 19 in Des Moines.