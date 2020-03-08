Forest City's Melissa Taft: Future teacher

Elementary school students are learning a lot more than reading, writing and arithmetic these days.

They are also experiencing new ways of looking at the world around them and developing knowledge and skills to prepare them for it.

One of the big reasons is the school’s participation in the STEM program, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.

Melissa Taft, a first grade teacher at Forest City Elementary, is a champion of the STEM program and was recently awarded $3,000 by the North Central Iowa STEM program for her work with the program in the school. Half the money is awarded to the school. The other half is awarded to Taft, who said she will use it to provide more STEM activities in her classroom.

Taft, who grew up in the Newton area, has taught in Forest City for 20 years and is always looking for new ways to help her students learn.

She believes that students as young as first grade can learn basic principles of technology and science that they can build on as they grow older.

“We have a `Light and Shadows’ program where the kids learn about opaque objects and transparency and learning about flashlights and what creates shadows – things like that,” she said.

