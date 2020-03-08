Forest City's library turning the page on its small home

Cosgriff is also wanting to make “more definable spaces for teens that will be separated from the children and their book section.”

Cosgriff hopes to utilize the space by creating new programs and bringing in authors and speakers for the community to be able to attend. She is excited to have lower shelves to allow easier access for employees and library-goers, as well as more of them to accommodate more books.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The community room will be able to hold 75-80 people and Cosgriff is hoping to make it available for meetings and gatherings after hours.

“We will be serving the community for a place to meet in town,” Cosgriff said. She also expressed her excitement to give the children a spot of their own, as well as more room to play.

“Libraries are a vital part of a community and area pub area,” Cosgriff said. “People stop right in when they move and get their cards and some even ask about the library before they move.”

Cosgriff continued to point out not everyone can afford offered library services, so the library provides the community with opportunities to read books, newspapers and magazines, as well as access to computers and printers for free.