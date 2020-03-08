Forest City's library turning the page on its small home

The Forest City Municipal Library is looking to turn a new page by moving locations to the previous Forest City Foods building by 2022.
When the building became available, City Administrator Barbara Smith suggested the library moves to the newly opened space.
“We need the space and need room to have committee meeting rooms and some smaller meeting rooms,” said Crista Cosgriff, current library director.
The current library is about 4,000 square feet.
Although Cosgriff sees the need for more space every day, she is not the only member of the community to realize there is a change needed to be made.
“When I first started and I visited our current public library, I saw it is extremely small,” Smith said. “So I just had it in the back of my mind that we needed more space so we can do more programming.”
Convergent Nonprofit Solutions, a fundraising company, conducted a feasibility study to observe the community’s thoughts on a new library. Byron Ruiter, mayor of Forest City, said there was a very positive response to the study.
According to Cosgriff, the company believes the fundraising goal of $2 million can be accomplished in eight months.
At 10,000 square feet, the new building is roughly two and a half times larger than the current library, allowing for the expansion of various sections and workrooms. The newly renovated library will have a community room and small workrooms, as well as expanded computer and genre sections, like children and teens.
Cosgriff is also wanting to make “more definable spaces for teens that will be separated from the children and their book section.”
Cosgriff hopes to utilize the space by creating new programs and bringing in authors and speakers for the community to be able to attend. She is excited to have lower shelves to allow easier access for employees and library-goers, as well as more of them to accommodate more books.
The community room will be able to hold 75-80 people and Cosgriff is hoping to make it available for meetings and gatherings after hours.
“We will be serving the community for a place to meet in town,” Cosgriff said. She also expressed her excitement to give the children a spot of their own, as well as more room to play.
“Libraries are a vital part of a community and area pub area,” Cosgriff said. “People stop right in when they move and get their cards and some even ask about the library before they move.”
Cosgriff continued to point out not everyone can afford offered library services, so the library provides the community with opportunities to read books, newspapers and magazines, as well as access to computers and printers for free.
Mark Raymond, a Lake Mills resident, comes to Forest City’s library with his daughter at least once a week. Firmly believing in the impact libraries have on children, he was very excited to hear about the new library.
“Great, now we can get even more books,” Raymond said. “I thought this was a very adequate library for this size of town.” He continues to look forward to the opportunities the new library will offer for his daughter, like a larger play area and new books.
“Once it’s open, check it out,” Ruiter said. “You’ll be amazed what a library offers. It’s not a place of just books. It’s a place of technology. It’s information. It’s programs.”
Cosgriff will continue to work as the director of the new library and will be able to hire more employees. “The libraries are a lifelong learning center,” she said. “Just because you graduate from high school and college doesn’t mean you are going to stop reading.”
“It is an exciting thing to get started on,” Ruiter said. “We want to draw people to Forest City.”
Bergland + Cram, an architectural company based in Mason City, has been put in charge of the architecture of the new building. So far, it has been gutted and re-roofed. The company has also produced a cardboard set-up to simulate the new layout of the library.
The new library will continue all of its free services like membership, printing and faxing.
It is undecided what will happen to the current library once withdrawn from.