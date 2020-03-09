For Mason City's Golden Grain, expansion is always a part of the future

In 2006, Mason City's Golden Grain Energy kicked off a $46 million expansion project that meant it would be able to almost triple its production (from 55 million gallons to 150 million gallons per year) while adding 10 new employees to bring that count up to 43 total. At the time, it was an ambitious move for an ethanol plant that hadn't even been producing for two full years.

But it paid off. Golden Grain basically doubled the size of its plant while eventually getting its output up to 120 million gallons of ethanol annually, at one plant, in Mason City. As Board Chairman David Sovereign said at the time: "Our owners will own the same percentage of a company that has more than twice it previous capacity and earning potential."

And since then that desire hasn't abated.