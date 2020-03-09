For Mason City's Golden Grain, expansion is always a part of the future

In 2006, Mason City's Golden Grain Energy kicked off a $46 million expansion project that meant it would be able to almost triple its production (from 55 million gallons to 150 million gallons per year) while adding 10 new employees to bring that count up to 43 total. At the time, it was an ambitious move for an ethanol plant that hadn't even been producing for two full years.
But it paid off. Golden Grain basically doubled the size of its plant while eventually getting its output up to 120 million gallons of ethanol annually, at one plant, in Mason City. As Board Chairman David Sovereign said at the time: "Our owners will own the same percentage of a company that has more than twice it previous capacity and earning potential."
And since then that desire hasn't abated.
This past November, the Mason City Council unanimously approved a 10-year rebate (up to a maximum of $2 million) for Golden Grain as a part of a $23 million expansion plan for construction and new equipment that would mean adding 10 new jobs and an increase in the assessed property value to $6.12 million. As part of the agreement, a 10-year tax rebate is also included (up to a maximum of $2 million). For the first eight years, 100% of incremental taxes are affected. In the final two, that drops down to 34%.
During discussion on the issue, First Ward Councilman John Lee referred to the plan and its approval by the city council as a "reinvestment in community."
That expansion work is now done but there's always a chance for more down the road.
"I would say Golden Grain continues to look at ways to increase our capacity here which flows into our mission statement of adding value to corn production in the area," Golden Grain Chief Financial Officer Christy Marchand said.
According to Marchand, part of that is about further refinement of the kind of work that Golden Grain does while also continuing to diversify production and continue to add value to the corn. Which is important for a number of reasons not the least of which is the fact Iowa nearly doubles the next closest state, Nebraska, in terms of gallons of ethanol produced per year.
"This expansion is definitely the cornerstone for future growth here at Golden Grain Energy," Marchand asserted.
One critical component of that was rerouting trucks and how they come through Golden Grain's facility.
Before, trucks carrying the 42 million bushels of corn being processed annually had to come through an entrance off of 43rd Street Southwest. No more.
You have free articles remaining.
Now, trucks come off of South Pierce Avenue, down a new road that was built for the project and then they leave onto 43rd Street.
"(It) works easier for trucks and is a much safer route," Marchand said.
She added that work has been done to update the plant's slurry system and its fermenters but what has the most immediate impact, beyond the new road, were the local contractors hired to do the road work and the new Golden Grain employees that will be spread across administrative staff, specialized staff and maintenance.
"We continue to offer high quality and well-paying jobs," Marchand summarized.
North Iowa Corridor Economic Development Corporation President and CEO Chad Schreck echoed that sentiment about the sort of jobs that Golden Grain offers and said that it's important for the area to have a local company, with high-paying jobs, in a targeted industry.
"You’ve seen consolidation in biofuels but they’ve been one of the strongest and most independent there is. They’ve been a great testimony to the kind of success you can have in doing business here," Schreck said.
And according to him such businesses can do a lot more than just offer high-paying jobs directly. They can be anchors too.
"There are a lot of cool things that come up with those jobs as well. A lot of businesses and start ups are interested in being near ethanol plants because of the byproducts they’ve got," Schreck attested.
On top of that and the property taxes, there are other job multipliers too. New employees at new businesses are things at local stores and sending kids to local schools and renting or buying houses locally. And all of those things add up.
There's a good chance that Golden Grain's additions to that ever growing total won't stop anytime soon.
When asked about whether or not there is potential for future expansions with Golden Grain, Marchand was quite concise. The answer? "Consistently."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Reach Reporter Jared McNett at 641-421-0527. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram at @TwoHeadedBoy98.