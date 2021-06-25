 Skip to main content
Floyd County Medical Center gets new MRI machine
Floyd County Medical Center recently updated its MRI capabilities and now offers full-service scans on site.

A new Philips Intera 1.5 Tesla MRI machine is parked permanently at the center, which allows medical staff to take scans of patients immediately.

Before the addition of the machine, patients often had to wait for an appointment or seek a scan elsewhere, forcing them to travel and wait longer for results.

MRI

Floyd County Medical Center's new MRI machine.
