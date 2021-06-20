First Security honored with five film awards

First Security Bank & Trust received five awards at the 2021 Iowa Motion Picture Awards ceremony for video content created to promote the bank and its services.

Two videos were selected for first place Awards of Excellence:

Egg Partner: in the category of commercials with a production budget under $1,000

High School Culinary Team Goes to Washington: in the category of corporate & community marketing

Three videos were selected for second place Awards of Achievement:

No More Bankers’ Hours Panic: in the category of commercials with a production budget under $1,000

U Can Come In: in the category of digital marketing

High School Students Create Streaming Channel: in the category of corporate & community marketing

In total, six First Security videos were nominated for awards. All videos can be seen on the First Security YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/fsbt1.

The Iowa Motion Picture Awards are presented by the Iowa Motion Picture Association. The 2021 edition was the 30th annual, with a gala held at the Bridge View Center in Ottumwa on May 22.

First Security Bank & Trust has locations across North Central Iowa and headquarters in Charles City. Member FDIC.

