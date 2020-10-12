First Security Bank and Trust video spoof gets national attention

You don't often see spoof videos being made by a bank, but then again, you've probably never met Matt Bradley.

Bradley, the vice president of marketing and communications manager at First Security Bank and Trust, recently experienced 15 minutes of national fame when the video his bank produced about the coin shortage drew the attention of a national bank industry magazine.

The American Bankers Association Marketing Journal wrote a story that posted on its website on Sept. 30 about how banks were encouraging consumers to put more coins into circulation. Reacting to a federal task force call to action, Bradley and his team pushed out several initiatives, one of which was a spoof video of a 1988 Saturday Night Live skit.

“My big thing is to have fun with whatever you’re doing and to have some personality,” Bradley told the article's author.

View the video at https://youtu.be/Gogm47navmY.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0