First Citizens Wealth Management trust operations specialists Amanda Berding, Teresa Shaw, Steve Rowlet and Cheryl Rottinghaus have each completed the requirements to attain the Accredited Trust Operations Professional designation awarded through Accutech University.

The coursework includes fiduciary law and administration, income and estate tax, operations functions, compliance and other regulatory information.

First Citizens Wealth Management, a division of First Citizens Bank, has offices in Mason City and Charles City, and offers appointments at all First Citizens locations. It serves clients by offering comprehensive wealth management services including financial planning, investment management and trust and estate administration. 

For more information about First Citizens Wealth Management, visit www.myfcb.bank, email wealth@myfcb.bank, or call 641-422-1600.

