Dee Onken, AVP retail banking officer at First Citizens Bank in Osage, was honored by the Iowa Bankers Association for more than 50 years of service.
The award was presented to Onken during the IBA Annual Convention on Sept. 24 in Des Moines. Onken was one of 12 recognized statewide for reaching the 50-year service milestone.
Onken began her banking career in 1968 as a bookkeeper when she was a senior in high school. In 50 years in banking she has served as a bookkeeper, teller, loan assistant and in retail.
First Citizens Bank is a community bank with nine locations in eight communities in North Iowa and Mora, Minnesota. Visit www.myfcb.bank or call 800-423-1602 for more information.
