Luke Gast, vice president lending officer at First Citizens Bank in Mason City, has successfully completed the 2019 Iowa School of Banking held earlier this year in Cedar Rapids.
The one-week, two-year school, offered by the Iowa Bankers Association, addresses the functions of banking departments and financial management and the business of banking. Practical experience is gained through the use of a computer simulation, lectures, case studies and discussion. The school faculty includes active bankers, consultants and academicians, all recognized experts in their fields.
Gast has been with First Citizens Bank since 2010. Gast graduated from Commercial Lending School and Ag Lending School, also from the Iowa Bankers Association. He holds a bachelor of arts degree in finance and real estate from the University of Northern Iowa. Gast serves as an Ambassador for the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and is a member of the Mason City Noon Rotary Club.
First Citizens Bank is a community bank with nine locations in eight communities in North Iowa and Mora, Minnesota. For more information about First Citizens Bank, please visit www.myfcb.bank or call 800-423-1602.
