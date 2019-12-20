You are the owner of this article.
First Citizens Bank named best to work for by industry magazine
First Citizens Bank named best to work for by industry magazine

First Citizens Bank has been named “Best Community Banks to Work For 2019” in the $1 billion or more asset size category, according to Independent Banker magazine.

The recognition was based on anonymous employee responses of a 38-question survey. Winning banks in each of the five asset size classes had to have at least 40% of full-time employees participate in the survey.

As part of the survey, Independent Banker found that 98% of community bank employees recommend their workplace, and 95% of respondents said leadership of their bank is compassionate and cares.

First Citizens Bank is a community bank with nine locations in eight communities in North Iowa and Mora, Minnesota. The complete article can be found at independentbanker.org. For more information, please visit www.myfcb.bank or call 800-423-1602.

