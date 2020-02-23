Find that perfect home improvement project at the Home & Landscaping Show

Solar energy is a hot trend and contractors will be on hand to help determine if solar will work for you. Consumers can shop for lighting, plumbing, water systems, flooring, windows, doors, siding, hot tubs, fireplaces, sun rooms, grills, cookware, geothermal, lawn care equipment, custom and outdoor furniture and garage doors.

It's your annual one-stop shop for new and innovative products and ideas for the home.

Landscaping and gardening designers will construct landscaped garden displays utilizing pavers, retaining block, trees, shrubs and a variety of products. Lawn and acreage equipment and lawn care products will also be featured.

Seminars will feature Joel Karsten Straw Bale Gardening presentations all three days of the show.

Karsten is a native of southwest Minnesota and has degree in horticulture. Nearly 30 years ago, he bought a house with bad soil and turned to growing vegetables in bales of straw.

Karsten has spoken all over the country about it, not only as a hobby, but as a sustainable form of agriculture. He's also written 5 books and talked about it in 2018 at a TEDx event in Edina, Minnesota.

He has appeared in North Iowa several times.