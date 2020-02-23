Find that perfect home improvement project at the Home & Landscaping Show

Want to learn how to garden with hay? Build your own landscaped garden? Better yet, find someone reputable who'll do it for you at a reasonable cost?
Clear your calendar for next weekend.
The 29th Annual North Iowa Home & Landscaping Show is Feb. 28–March 1 at the North Iowa Events Center in Mason City. Over 125 exhibitors will be showcasing the latest in new ideas and products for the home, lawn and garden.
Exhibits at this year’s Home Show include new home contractors, remodeling experts, landscaping experts, interior design and kitchen specialists. Experts will be on hand with energy-saving solutions and creative options for the home.
Solar energy is a hot trend and contractors will be on hand to help determine if solar will work for you. Consumers can shop for lighting, plumbing, water systems, flooring, windows, doors, siding, hot tubs, fireplaces, sun rooms, grills, cookware, geothermal, lawn care equipment, custom and outdoor furniture and garage doors.
It's your annual one-stop shop for new and innovative products and ideas for the home.
You have free articles remaining.
Landscaping and gardening designers will construct landscaped garden displays utilizing pavers, retaining block, trees, shrubs and a variety of products. Lawn and acreage equipment and lawn care products will also be featured.
Seminars will feature Joel Karsten Straw Bale Gardening presentations all three days of the show.
Karsten is a native of southwest Minnesota and has degree in horticulture. Nearly 30 years ago, he bought a house with bad soil and turned to growing vegetables in bales of straw.
Karsten has spoken all over the country about it, not only as a hobby, but as a sustainable form of agriculture. He's also written 5 books and talked about it in 2018 at a TEDx event in Edina, Minnesota.
He has appeared in North Iowa several times.
Other seminars during the show will cover kitchen design, landscaping and patios.
A Green Mountain Davy Crockett pellet grill will be the grand door prize, sponsored by Lake Fireplace and Spa.
The show's hours are: 3 p.m.-8 p.m. Feb. 28, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 29, and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 1. Admission is $5 for adults, and free for youth 12 and under.
Detailed show information can be found at www.northiowahomeshow.com or North Iowa Home and Landscaping Show on Facebook.