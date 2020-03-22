Farmers can nominate districts to receive $15,000 STEM grants

Now through April 1, eligible Iowa farmers can nominate their local public school district to apply for $15,000 STEM grants through the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, sponsored by Bayer Fund.

In Iowa, $1.2 million has been awarded to schools across the state, thanks to the participation of local farmers.

For the Grow Rural Education program, farmers nominate a local public school to apply for one of the grants by visiting AmericasFarmers.com until April 1 and complete the nomination form.

After the school district receives a nomination, they will be notified and teachers are encouraged to submit a grant application describing their desired STEM project by April 15. A panel of qualified math and science teachers reviews the applications and selects the finalists. The program’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farming leaders from across the country, will then select the winning school districts.

Since its inception in 2011, the Grow Rural Education program has awarded more than $18 million in grants to over 1,000 schools nationwide.

