Fareway offering cash bonuses, extra time off during pandemic

Fareway Stores Inc. this week said it will provide cash bonuses and additional paid time-off for its hourly employees who have worked on the frontlines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A one-time cash bonus will be paid to hourly employees under the age of 18. Part-time hourly employees 18 and over will receive an additional 20 hours of paid time-off; full-time hourly employees will receive an additional 40 hours of paid time-off; and assistant managers and warehouse foremen will each receive an additional 47 hours of paid time-off.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

The bonuses range up to $1,200 per employee, with a total investment of several million dollars to approximately 8,500 frontline employees. The Fareway corporate office will distribute the bonuses to qualifying hourly employees on Friday, April 3.

“Our Fareway Family on the frontline have worked tirelessly to serve our customers during these last several weeks,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “Our part-time and full-time store employees, office support, warehouse personnel, and transportation department have risen to the challenge. Whether it’s additional cash in their pocket, or paid time-off to be with family or friends, we want to reward these hourly employees for their hard work and willingness to fulfill the new expectations of our customers now and into the future.”

Love 2 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0