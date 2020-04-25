Fareway gives $4,000 in gift cards to Clear Lake, Mason City chambers for small businesses

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Fareway Stores Inc., has given $4,000 to the Clear Lake and Mason City Chambers of Commerce for them to distribute to local small businesses and their employees.

The gift cards are part of a larger, $200,000 donation Fareway made to the Iowa Chamber of Commerce Executives.

“Local chambers have the pulse in each community and how best to serve its small business members during this time of need,” said Fareway President and CEO Reynolds W. Cramer. “We hope this relief reduces some of the stress our community business partners are facing.”

Mason City Store Director Darren Miculinich said he is pleased to support the gift card program.

“Small businesses are the heart of North Iowa’s economy and we will continue to work hard serve our customers, keeping safety a top priority," he said.

“We’re honored to partner with ICCE and Fareway to provide this relief,” said Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Stacy Doughan. “Our local Fareway store has always been an outstanding community partner, and this donation will benefit a number of individuals in Clear Lake currently laid off or unemployed due to the pandemic.”

Fareway Stores Inc., is a Midwest grocery company operating 123 stores in a six-state region.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0