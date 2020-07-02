Employees at Oakwood Care Center, MercyOne test positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A MercyOne North Iowa colleague who treated patients in its nursing unit has tested positive for a community-acquired case of COVID-19, according to a press release from the medical center.

Marketing Director Stephanie Duckert said that once the employee tested positive and began to quarantine all of the coworkers and patients that could've been exposed to the person were notified and then tested.

Those results then revealed that two patients tested positive and are receiving care for COVID-19.

The news comes the same day that Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake confirmed that an employee came down with the virus.

According to Kara Koster, a spokesperson for ABCM, which oversees both Heritage Care and Rehabilitation and Oakwood, the test came back positive earlier in the week and Oakwood then "worked quickly with CG Public Health on the required steps for state and federal notifications, as well as contact family members with the update."

Though Oakwood couldn't confirm additional details, Koster did share that the staff members are still being screened "prior to the beginning and end of each shift." In addition, residents and tenants are being monitored throughout the day.