Employees at Oakwood Care Center, MercyOne test positive for COVID-19

A MercyOne North Iowa colleague who treated patients in its nursing unit has tested positive for a community-acquired case of COVID-19, according to a press release from the medical center.
Marketing Director Stephanie Duckert said that once the employee tested positive and began to quarantine all of the coworkers and patients that could've been exposed to the person were notified and then tested.
Those results then revealed that two patients tested positive and are receiving care for COVID-19.
The news comes the same day that Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake confirmed that an employee came down with the virus.
According to Kara Koster, a spokesperson for ABCM, which oversees both Heritage Care and Rehabilitation and Oakwood, the test came back positive earlier in the week and Oakwood then "worked quickly with CG Public Health on the required steps for state and federal notifications, as well as contact family members with the update."
Though Oakwood couldn't confirm additional details, Koster did share that the staff members are still being screened "prior to the beginning and end of each shift." In addition, residents and tenants are being monitored throughout the day.
That announcement came little more than a week after ABCM disclosed that a staff member at Heritage had tested positive for COVID-19.
Thursday's announcements came just one day after Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger said that there were three positive cases in residents at the nursing home. When Stockberger shared the news during a Zoom call with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel and Cerro Gordo County Public Health Director Brian Hanft, he pointed out that the center is also doing full-time screening at the front door and is on a no-visitor policy.
On June 25, Duckert said that a different MercyOne employee tested positive for COVID-19 as "a result of community spread." Though MercyOne did not specifically say a nurse had tested positive for COVID-19, the employee's Facebook profile confirmed that they worked at the medical center as a nurse.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.