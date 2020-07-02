Employee at Oakwood Care Center tests positive for COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A little more than a week after it was announced that a staff member at Heritage Care and Rehabilitation had tested positive for COVID-19, it's been confirmed that an employee of Oakwood Care Center in Clear Lake came down with the virus.

According to Kara Koster, a spokesperson for ABCM, which oversees both Heritage and Oakwood, the test came back positive earlier in the week and Oakwood then "worked quickly with CG Public Health on the required steps for state and federal notifications, as well as contact family members with the update."

Though Oakwood couldn't confirm additional details, Koster did share that the staff members are still being screened "prior to the beginning and end of each shift." In addition, residents and tenants are being monitored throughout the day.

The announcement comes just one day after Good Shepherd CEO Ian Stockberger said that there were three positive cases in residents at the nursing home. When Stockberger shared the news during a Zoom call with Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel and Cerro Gordo County Public Health Director Brian Hanft, he pointed out that the center is also doing full-time screening at the front door and is on a no-visitor policy.