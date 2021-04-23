Elderbridge seeks advisory council members

Elderbridge Agency on Aging is looking for individuals to serve on its advisory council.

The agency's mission is to advocate for the elderly and disabled, and their caregivers. Elderbridge serves a 29-county region. The Advisory Council will advise the area agency on aging on matters related to older persons.

Advisory Council members should be committed to attending and participating in all meetings (meetings are held quarterly February, May, August and October, on the 4th Wednesday of the month either via conference call or in person). The Advisory Council will exist as stipulated by the Older Americans Act, Iowa Administrative Code Chapter 17, and the Elderbridge Agency on Aging bylaws.

Each candidate will receive an application, bylaws and job description to complete and submit to the Board Governance Committee. Your application and credentials will be reviewed before submitting a recommendation to the full board.

The counties where Elderbridge has vacancies are Buena Vista, Emmet, Greene, Guthrie, Hancock, Osceola, Sac, Worth and Wright.

Anyone interested in serving can call Amy Simpson at 800-243-0678.

