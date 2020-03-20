Economists see real pain, but recovery in Iowa starting before end of 2020

“I think doing some sort of government transfer payment program to try to help out the population is a very good idea,” Orazem said. A $1 trillion infusion into the economy would equal 5 percent of American production — about 18 days.

“There are going to be sectors of the economy where you can pretty much do what you’ve been doing from home and you’re not going to suffer economically,” Orazem said. “If you’re in one of the service sector jobs where the firm was shut down and it was completely unexpected, those people are going to be in serious trouble.”

The $1,200 checks won’t be a silver bullet, Goss warned. After 2008-09 recession, people banked the checks they received from the federal government rather than spend it.

“We’re all hunkered down and when you get the check, where do you spend it?” he said.

Orazem noted that Walmart has announced it wants to hire 150,000 people.

“There’s going to be a transfer of some demand away from what had been the hospitality industry ... to other sources of food,” he said. Grocery stores and retailers, such as Amazon, that deliver goods, are “likely to benefit tremendously from this.”