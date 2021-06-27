Dunham's to host grand opening on July 2

Dunham’s Sports plans a grand opening of its Mason City store on July 2.

The first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on July 2 will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100. On July 3, the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt. And the first 50 people to make a purchase on July 4, will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.

The new store is located at 2006 4th St. SW. Hours are Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new store will offer footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp and water sports area, and a selection of fitness equipment. It will also offer a wide selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, and go-carts and mini-bikes.

