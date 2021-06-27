 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dunham's to host grand opening on July 2
0 comments

Dunham's to host grand opening on July 2

{{featured_button_text}}

Dunham’s Sports plans a grand opening of its Mason City store on July 2.

The first 75 adult customers to make a purchase on July 2 will receive a Dunham’s Sports gift card, with one being worth $100. On July 3, the first 50 people to make a purchase will receive a Dunham’s Sports T-shirt. And the first 50 people to make a purchase on July 4, will receive a Dunham’s Sports baseball cap.

Dunham's Sports

Dunham's Sports

The new store is located at 2006 4th St. SW. Hours are Monday–Saturday, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The new store will offer footwear and apparel departments, a large hunt, fish, camp and water sports area, and a selection of fitness equipment. It will also offer a wide selection of equipment for all team sports from youth through adult, a golf department, a broad selection of indoor and outdoor games, and go-carts and mini-bikes.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Scenes From Miami-Area Building Collapse

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News