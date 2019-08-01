Dr. Youssef Nasr has joined Mason City Clinic and MercyOne North Iowa Heart Center.
Nasr is board-certified in internal medicine, cardiovascular disease, nuclear cardiology and echocardiography, in addition to being a registered physician in vascular interpretation.
He received his doctor of medicine from Lebanese University Faculty of Medical Sciences in Beirut,Lebanon and completed residency rotations in Internal Medicine at American University of Beirut Medical Center and Henry Ford Health System. Nasr has over a decade of subspecializing and extensive training in echocardiography, nuclear cardiology and vascular ultrasound to manage heart attacks, heart failure, valvular heart and rhythm diseases.
Nasr will be working with Drs. Al Sharif, Beasley, Congello, D. Hagau, R. Hagau, Jakkoju, Koranne, Olshansky, Rattin, Reeder and Sarik at the Mason City Clinic office, 250 S. Crescent Drive.
