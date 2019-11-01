{{featured_button_text}}

Recently retired Mason City Clinic cardiac surgeon Daniel J. Waters was honored by the American College of Osteopathic Surgeons at its annual Clinical Assembly and Ceremonial Conclave held at The Broadmoor Hotel in Colorado Springs, Colorado on Oct. 21.

Dr. Waters received the 2019 Charles L. Ballinger Distinguished Osteopathic Surgeon Award, which recognizes unique and outstanding career accomplishments in clinical surgery and medical education and/or research. The Ballinger Award has been given to one surgeon each year since 1972; Dr. Waters is the 48th recipient of the college’s most prestigious honor.

Dr. Waters moved to Mason City in 1990 and over the span of nearly three decades brought advanced cardiac surgical care to North Iowa. During his tenure the program was also recognized as a Top 100 cardiovascular program.

