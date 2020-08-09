Downtown Clear Lake businesses pleasantly surprised with COVID-19 summer

Banwart said not knowing what this season would mean for Clear Lake and her business, she — and her husband Jon — got creative to ensure customers could still get ooey, gooey made-from-scratch cookies even if they weren’t able to walk in the store.

They set up curbside pickup, offered special events and installed “the world’s first cookie ATM” to garner excitement around its business and Clear Lake.

The cookie ATM, which was installed in mid-July, offers cookies and ice cream treats 24/7, which has provided Cookies Etc. opportunities Banwart said she didn’t even think about.

Cookies Etc., which historically had longer hours in the summer to accommodate the city's influx in visitors, has been offering curbside-only since March due to COVID-19 but the cookie ATM allows the shop to provide treats to customers in the evenings when their doors aren’t open.

“We really think this is a fun thing,” Banwart said. “We’re really excited about it.”

Dezerae Fish, who is the manager at Cabin Coffee at 303 Main Avenue, said business has been great this summer.

She doesn’t know whether to attribute the traffic to the business’s remodel last year, expansion into online ordering or people’s love of coffee.