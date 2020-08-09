Downtown Clear Lake businesses pleasantly surprised with COVID-19 summer

Clear Lake is bustling this summer.
And it’s a welcome surprise for downtown business owners, given the coronavirus shuttered their retail stores, restaurants and businesses for weeks at the onset of the tourism season and canceled many of the city’s popular summer festivals, like Thursdays on Main and Fourth of July.
“We didn’t know what to expect,” said Mary Jo Banwart, who owns Cookies Etc. in Clear Lake. “This year has been a pleasant surprise because we feared without any events that our traffic would be down.”
But Cookies Etc. at 217 Main Ave. has seen a “steadier than normal” flow of customers this summer — a trend many, including the Clear Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, attributes to Clear Lake itself.
Clear Lake Chamber President and CEO Stacy Doughan told the Clear Lake City Council Monday evening that the demand for travel information to Clear Lake this summer has exceeded last year.
“I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, we’re very fortunate to have this lake in our community and the lake has proven to be the perfect retreat for this atypical summer,” she said.
The lake has drawn thousands of people to Clear Lake to eat, shop and relax each weekend.
Owners of rental businesses, like Movement Solutions, have even said this summer is the best and busiest they've been in operation.
Banwart said not knowing what this season would mean for Clear Lake and her business, she — and her husband Jon — got creative to ensure customers could still get ooey, gooey made-from-scratch cookies even if they weren’t able to walk in the store.
They set up curbside pickup, offered special events and installed “the world’s first cookie ATM” to garner excitement around its business and Clear Lake.
The cookie ATM, which was installed in mid-July, offers cookies and ice cream treats 24/7, which has provided Cookies Etc. opportunities Banwart said she didn’t even think about.
Cookies Etc., which historically had longer hours in the summer to accommodate the city's influx in visitors, has been offering curbside-only since March due to COVID-19 but the cookie ATM allows the shop to provide treats to customers in the evenings when their doors aren’t open.
“We really think this is a fun thing,” Banwart said. “We’re really excited about it.”
Dezerae Fish, who is the manager at Cabin Coffee at 303 Main Avenue, said business has been great this summer.
She doesn’t know whether to attribute the traffic to the business’s remodel last year, expansion into online ordering or people’s love of coffee.
The flagship store is even up in sales this year compared to last year, Fish said.
“It’s hard to say what specifically did it,” she said. “It’s just a combination of all of it.”
Marissa Fichter, who works at Simply Nourished, said online marketing has also helped the locally-owned organic, specialty and local food grocery store owned by Ashley Coleman.
Simply Nourished relocated to 419 Main Ave. in March.
“I think April and May were the most surprising for me,” Fichter said about traffic at Simply Nourished. “I thought it’d be dead and we’d only be doing curbside orders and no one would come in, but it’s been consistent even through those months.”
She believes the consistent business at Simply Nourished may be attributed people wanting a more intimate experience with less interaction with strangers and people seeking healthier alternatives.
The store offers curbside pickup as well as in-store shopping.
Despite the coronavirus, Clear Lake has also welcomed two new businesses.
The Gyro Place, operated by Jesus Juarez, opened Friday at 300 Main Ave.
The Basic Birder, a home and garden store, opened at 18 N. Third St. Suite 100 on Aug. 1.
Kelly Biery, general manager at The Basic Birder, said the first week of business was excellent.
She said the store welcomed customers visiting Clear Lake from South Dakota and Missouri.
“It has been amazing,” Biery said. “Clear Lake has just really welcomed us with open arms. It’s wonderful. I knew they would and they have, so it’s awesome.”
