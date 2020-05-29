Diamond Jo Worth Casino could lay off as many as 60% of its employees

To decide when employees come back, the letter states that considerations are made to seniority order as well as terms that were collectively bargained for union employees. But it's clear in the letter that there's no determination of just how many employees will ultimately be let go.

For employees that are furloughed and enrolled in a company health program, the letter states that coverage will now extend through July 31. There is no direct mention of continuing such coverage for employees that are laid off nor is there a specific reference about severance pay.

Based on reporting from the Las Vegas Review-Journal, thousands of Boyd Gaming Corp. employees across the country received similar about impending layoffs. Those letters are also signed by Smith.

Responding to the news, a company statement said "While we are trying to be as transparent as possible with our team members, we cannot determine at this time exactly how many team members will be recalled to work, and how many will need to be laid off. As a result, in accordance with applicable laws, we are providing notice to a portion of our workforce of the possibility for layoffs."