Derecho ‘bull’s-eye’ flattens Iowa cornfields

Much is unknown but likely will come into better focus as the harvest nears in September or October, noted Anderson.

“Harvest is going to be such a challenge,” she said, “and there’s probably going to be a lot of yield that is just left in the field because we can’t pick it up when it comes right down to it.”

Naig said damage to crops, storage facilities and other structures in Monday’s violent derecho were significant, but it likely take some time to get a sense of the financial, crop yield and production losses as well as what “safety net” crop insurance will cover.

“When you lay this all out, you’ve got a potential for some significant yield loss, and then, of course, you’ve got the challenge around getting what yield you’ve got in the field into the combine and getting it actually harvested,” he said. “And then you compound that with potential for grain quality issues and also the challenge around storing that grain because of the loss of on-farm and commercial storage capacity.