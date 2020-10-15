Denim exchange earns student NIACC business academy victory

Munzi’s grandparents reside in Mason City, so she visited them every summer. Her favorite childhood memories include tubing in Clear Lake and making a bow and arrows with bamboo, leaves and sticks.

Last summer, she decided to take a tour of the NIACC campus, where she learned about the YEA opportunity the community college offers.

“It kind of just stuck from there,” Munzi said. “Then my sister and I had an idea and it all just kind of clicked and I decided to sign up for it. Since it was virtual, it worked out even better because I would not have been able to do it if it wasn’t.”

Despite Munzi having to participate strictly online and being unable to join in the few in-person activities the program offered, Munzi enjoyed the camp.

“My favorite part of the camp was definitely the end on the last day, just hearing everybody’s pitch and what they were working on and seeing everyone show off their hard work,” said Munzi.

The idea for Munzi's project, Denim Switch, simply came up after she and her family had a conversation about how many pairs of jeans they have, but do not wear.