Denim exchange earns student NIACC business academy victory

Cosima Munzi of Malborough High School in Los Angeles, California, won third place in the local Youth Entrepreneurial Academy’s (YEA) pitch competition, winning $400 for her business on Aug. 11.
The academy, a product of North Iowa Area Community College's Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center, provides a weeklong camp for high school students who want to learn about running their own business. At the end of the week, participants create a pitch presentation on their business and potentially win seed money as well as a NIACC scholarship.
Munzi keeps herself busy in school by participating in yearbook and the entrepreneurial club.
When she is not doing these, she likes to cook and dance.
Growing up, she wanted to become a chef and own a restaurant, and sure enough, she has held onto this dream.
“If I could do anything and it was guaranteed to be successful, I would own my own restaurant, handle the business, and hire the chefs,” Munzi said.
However, for now, she has her eyes set on attending college and eventually opening a business.
Growing up, she partook in a variety of sports including water polo, gymnastics, lacrosse and swimming.
Despite COVID-19, the North Iowa Area Community College Pappajohn Center’s Youth Entrepreneu…
One of her proudest achievements came from winning their first few games as a new water polo team. She is also proud of all the dance recitals she has performed in since she started in third grade.
Munzi’s grandparents reside in Mason City, so she visited them every summer. Her favorite childhood memories include tubing in Clear Lake and making a bow and arrows with bamboo, leaves and sticks.
Last summer, she decided to take a tour of the NIACC campus, where she learned about the YEA opportunity the community college offers.
“It kind of just stuck from there,” Munzi said. “Then my sister and I had an idea and it all just kind of clicked and I decided to sign up for it. Since it was virtual, it worked out even better because I would not have been able to do it if it wasn’t.”
Despite Munzi having to participate strictly online and being unable to join in the few in-person activities the program offered, Munzi enjoyed the camp.
“My favorite part of the camp was definitely the end on the last day, just hearing everybody’s pitch and what they were working on and seeing everyone show off their hard work,” said Munzi.
The idea for Munzi's project, Denim Switch, simply came up after she and her family had a conversation about how many pairs of jeans they have, but do not wear.
“It would be an app that works as an online marketplace that enables customers to trade jeans,” Munzi said. “The idea was that almost everyone has at least one pair of jeans that they don’t really wear for whatever reason and this app would allow customers to trade jeans as an alternative to donating and reselling their clothes on other apps.”
Munzi plans on continuing this business plan in hopes of making it a reality.
“Throughout the camp, I learned a lot about what it takes to start a business and kind of just mapping everything out before you do anything,” Munzi said. “I didn’t know a lot of the terms and a lot of the key parts to putting together a successful business. I’m really happy that I learned all that.”
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.