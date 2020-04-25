Deb Stevens wins Iowa Association of Realtors award
Deb Stevens wins Iowa Association of Realtors award

Deb Stevens of Stevens Realty of the North Central Iowa Regional MLS has earned a Bronze Individual Achievement Award from the Iowa Association of Realtors.

The IAR Individual Achievement Awards were initiated in 1988 to recognize excellence in real estate activities. Any realtor or realtor associate member of the Iowa Association of Realtors is eligible.

Eligible members who participated in $1-$2.49million, $2.5-$4.99 million, $5-$7.49 million, $7.5-$9.99 million and over $10 million worth of sales, leases and/or listings closed and commissions earned during 2019 were able to win the prestigious Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum and Diamond Individual Achievement Awards.

