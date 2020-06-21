Deadlines for downtown Mason City hotel project pushed back

When the Mason City Council approved a $24 million public-private partnership in July 2019 with Gatehouse Capital to build a downtown hotel, there were a number of deadlines listed throughout the 40-plus page contract.
There was an initial financing commitment deadline of Sept. 30, 2019, as well as a construction start "on or before July 1, 2020." Improvements would need to be finished no later than December 2023.
As of now, two of those three deadlines have not yet been fully met.
Financing for the project still needs to be locked in after being pushed back several times. And the site for the hotel, the lower lot of the Southbridge Mall, still hasn't seen construction.
And it's unclear exactly when the main work will start.
"It’s still kind of difficult to put a date on that. Obviously we’re still in the pandemic but we are starting to see those restrictions lifted," Mason City Administrator Aaron Burnett said. "Once the financing is secure, we will be able to move forward quickly in the construction."
While the city's "Purchase, Sale and Development Agreement" with Gatehouse Mason City LLC, listed a deadline of July 1, 2020 there was a caveat for "unavoidable delays" which the contract spells as out as "delays resulting from acts or occurrences outside the reasonably control of the party claiming the delay including but not limited to storms, floods, fires, explosions or other casualty losses, unusual weather conditions, strikes, boycotts, lockouts or other labor disputes and delays in transportation or delivery of material or equipment" as well as litigation commenced by third parties.
"We are working to make modifications to the PSDA with the attorney from Gatehouse," Burnett said, before noting that the process is not finalized yet.
At a November 2019 meeting, David Rachie, a representative for Gatehouse, announced to council members that the Hyatt Place had been finalized as the hotelier and that financing would tentatively be locked in for February 2020. That tentative date wasn't met and then March brought COVID-19 which Burnett said is the sort of "unavoidable delay" that's partially responsible for stalling financial plans.
But now, in mid-June, as more and more re-opens, representatives for both sides of the public-private partnership say that there's a new push to lock in financing. On Thursday, Rachie said he was in town to try and bring interested parties together, which is something both he and Burnett noted couldn’t happen even two weeks ago because of restrictions.
"Right now we haven’t really lost a lot of time. If we can get moving quickly. If we’re able to get moving quickly, the design work is done. Realistically the financing is the impediment to starting construction," Burnett acknowledged.
Such delays would be more of an issue for the city with the Iowa Economic Development Authority, which approved a maximum benefit amount of $9,162,600 for the project in February 2018, but for the fact that Burnett said that the city and IEDA have been in weekly contact with one another throughout the pandemic. So the missed deadline for an "unavoidable delay" doesn't come as a surprise to IEDA officials.
In a statement, IEDA Marketing and Communications Team Leader Kanan Kappelman said that the group has helped however it can over this stretch of time: "IEDA has been mobilized to assist Iowa businesses and communities in the face of COVID-19 and are prepared to provide support and flexibility where possible," she wrote. "Our staff remains in close communication with the City of Mason City through this crisis. While many unknowns still remain, we are hopeful that project plans and schedules will get back on track."
Of the seven "Reinvestment District Projects" the IEDA lists on its site, the Mason City project is the only Reinvestment District project that still hasn't begun any kind of construction.
There are projects such as the Des Moines revitalization effort that officially began years earlier than the Mason City project so there was a headstart there. But the $13.5 million reinvestment project for a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Sioux City came online with the IEDA in 2018, at the same time as the Mason City project, and it's now completed.
With that, Burnett said he recognizes that progress still needs to be shown and there has been movement in the design realm.
At a presentation on May 5 before the Mason City Council, Fouad Daoud, president of the local engineering and planning group WHKS, said that plans for the skywalk that will connect the new hotel to The Music Man Square were 60% done and have already been seen by Iowa's Department of Transportation which needs to be involved since the skywalk goes over the highway.
In that same meeting, Daoud also suggested that work for the skywalk itself would run about four to six months.
Whenever construction does finally begin on the hotel, proposed timelines suggest that it would take about 18-20 months for completion.
At last count, the hotel would feature 111 rooms as well as a conference center and sit on about three acres of land.
The minimum number of full-time equivalent jobs the development would create in Mason City is at least 20.
Burnett said that he wants to see all of that materialize soon because he doesn't want forward momentum in the broader River City Renaissance to be stalled. He wants the community to have another win.
"There was a lot of headway made over the previous year and a half and over the past three months that’s slowed down and that’s frustrating because this is a significant project for the community and one that people want to see progress on."
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Jared McNett covers local government for the Globe Gazette. You can reach him at Jared.McNett@globgazette.com or by phone at 641-421-0527. Follow Jared on Twitter at @TwoHeadedBoy98.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.