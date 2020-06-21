Deadlines for downtown Mason City hotel project pushed back

In a statement, IEDA Marketing and Communications Team Leader Kanan Kappelman said that the group has helped however it can over this stretch of time: "IEDA has been mobilized to assist Iowa businesses and communities in the face of COVID-19 and are prepared to provide support and flexibility where possible," she wrote. "Our staff remains in close communication with the City of Mason City through this crisis. While many unknowns still remain, we are hopeful that project plans and schedules will get back on track."

Of the seven "Reinvestment District Projects" the IEDA lists on its site, the Mason City project is the only Reinvestment District project that still hasn't begun any kind of construction.

There are projects such as the Des Moines revitalization effort that officially began years earlier than the Mason City project so there was a headstart there. But the $13.5 million reinvestment project for a Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in Sioux City came online with the IEDA in 2018, at the same time as the Mason City project, and it's now completed.

With that, Burnett said he recognizes that progress still needs to be shown and there has been movement in the design realm.