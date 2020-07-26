Dave Ramsey: Start rolling your debt snowball

After you list the debts from smallest to largest, pay the minimum payment to stay current on all the debts except the smallest. Every dollar you can squeeze out of your budget goes toward the smallest debt until it is paid. Once the smallest one is paid, the payment from that debt—plus any extra “found” money—is added to the next smallest debt. Then, when debt number two is paid off, you take the money that you used to pay on number one and number two, and you pay it on number three. When three is paid, you attack number four and so on. A lot of folks get to the bottom of the list, and find they can pay well over $1,000 a month on a student loan or a car. At that point, it won’t take long to bust out and be debt-free except for your home.