COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive cases significantly up across North Iowa

Were the surge to continue, Manternach said that MercyOne would have strategies to draw from.

"Now we’re essentially activating the surge plan that we put in place back in April...(We're) comfortable with the space that we have to take patients," he said.

But Manternach was also clear about what community response needs to be at a time of year when flu season is also a concern.

"We need to bend the curve and slow the spread of this disease," he said.

As for whether or not there should be any kinds of mass public or family gatherings in the coming days and weeks, Hanft made clear to caution against doing so. Especially with sporting events.

"It’s a common question and one that I’ve been pretty pessimistic about from the start," Hanft said. "I was worried about the football season and the volleyball season...I anticipate what’s likely going to happen this winter and I can only hope I’m wrong."

