COVID-19 hospitalizations, positive cases significantly up across North Iowa

A week ago, Cerro Gordo County was sitting at 1,613 lab-confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus. The positive testing rate was closing in on 14%, active cases had ticked up to 412 and the number of people in Cerro Gordo who died with the virus was sitting at 27.
At the start of this week, nothing has improved. All of those numbers are up. The county now has 2,103 lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 according to data from the Iowa Department of Public Health. The 14-day-average for testing rates jumped to 22%. More than 900 people are counted by the Coronavirus.Iowa.Gov website as still not having recovered. And three more people are listed as having died with COVID in Cerro Gordo County in the past week.
Looking farther out, things aren't much better.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the state's "Regional Medical Coordination Center Dashboard" on its coronavirus website showed that in Region 2, which includes Cerro Gordo, Chickasaw, Floyd, Franklin, Hancock, Hardin, Kossuth, Mitchell and Wright, 44 patients had been hospitalized with COVID and nine were in the ICU. That's gone down one in the week since. ICU bed availability has gone from two to three.
While the number of people in the ICU in the region went down, the number of patients who had been hospitalized with the virus went up from 44 to 66. In just the past 24 hours, hospitals in the region had 13 admittances for COVID.
According to numbers from MercyOne North Iowa, the hospital experienced a record-setting number of COVID-19 patients over this past weekend, which broke a week-old record.
At a press conference on Monday afternoon, CG Public Health Director Brian Hanft was unequivocal about the current situation and how members of the community need to respond.
"Now is not the time to relax safety measures," he said. "The virus is now at our doorstep and is knocking loudly."
According to Chief MercyOne Medical Officer Dr. Paul Manternach, who joined Hanft for the press conference, the hospital currently has more than one third of in-patient beds occupied by COVID-positive patients and still has the availability to deal with additional patients. Along with that, Manternach said that Mason City Urgent Care will start seeing patients for things that would be suggestive of a COVID infection.
Were the surge to continue, Manternach said that MercyOne would have strategies to draw from.
"Now we’re essentially activating the surge plan that we put in place back in April...(We're) comfortable with the space that we have to take patients," he said.
But Manternach was also clear about what community response needs to be at a time of year when flu season is also a concern.
"We need to bend the curve and slow the spread of this disease," he said.
As for whether or not there should be any kinds of mass public or family gatherings in the coming days and weeks, Hanft made clear to caution against doing so. Especially with sporting events.
"It’s a common question and one that I’ve been pretty pessimistic about from the start," Hanft said. "I was worried about the football season and the volleyball season...I anticipate what’s likely going to happen this winter and I can only hope I’m wrong."
