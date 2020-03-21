COVID-19's spread in Mason City still unknown, but it's already impacting the workforce

Melissa Johnson and her husband Michael were both laid off on the same day.
They each had jobs in the food service industry in Cerro Gordo County, and the current concerns over the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic made that work untenable by Tuesday of this week. Compounding matters, Melissa and Michael have two children currently home from school who need tending and help with homeschooling.
Melissa's done her work as a bartender for the VFW in Clear Lake for the better part of 20 years, while Michael has been a cook at Best Western for about 12, so for now, savings aren't a massive concern, but that could easily change as all of this continues.
"At first we thought it was going to blow over, but now it’s getting real," Johnson said.
The Johnson family isn't alone in this present, unforeseeable reality.
According to statistics from the Labor Department, nationwide claims for unemployment benefits climbed by 70,000 to 281,000 this week which Iowa Public Radio points out is the highest number since Sept. 7, 2017, when claims were at 299,000. And because of that spike, there's a longer-than-average delay for people to start receiving payments.
"No sense of wait times. They basically just said to watch your mail for explanation of benefits," Johnson said. She and her husband wouldn't need it for long as they both think they'll get hired back soon enough but getting approval on their claim would be a stabilizer.
As for short-term gig work that they could possibly get, the competition there is as high as ever.
"A friend tried to apply for Door Dash, but there’s an overabundance," Johnson said.
Sarah Nicole and her husband also both have the likely promise of a job to go back to but, again, there's some distance right now.
He got sent home from his job doing glass repair, and she's suspended from working as a school bus driver. Nicole's remaining relatively positive by praying and reflecting on the ways all of this is making her community stronger, but she also knows that people are feeling this. It's in her own personal life right outside of the home.
"All my co-workers at the bus are worried about income and supplies available," Nicole said. "My friend owns a local restaurant here in town and she is remaining open but, if things get worse, she could potentially lose her business if she gets shut down."
Given all of that, Nicole said that she's still trying to help folks however she can.
"I know an elderly lady lives in her house on her own and gets chemo and can't leave her house, so trying to bring her supplies when we can."
Even area residents who haven't outright lost their jobs are still seeing major disruptions.
When a question on the Globe Gazette's Facebook page asked, "How has COVID-19 affected your ability to work?", there were a variety of responses.
Terry Lipp said that her retail hours were cut back to the point that it's not worth the gas money to make the trip. Mallory Manning shared that her husband, who works in construction, usually has a good amount of work lined up for the season but, as of now, only has one job lined up.
And then there have been those, such as Mindy Mahnesmith and Shari Hemsworth, who have willing made changes to their work routine for the greater good.
Hemsworth and her husband both work for themselves and agreed that they'll get done from home what they can while they have to. "We plan to stay home for a couple of weeks to avoid people, but there is some work we can do from there," she said.
"I work with individuals with special needs and it was agreed between the families and myself that its best not to come," Mahnesmith said. "Which is totally understandable because their health and mine is more important to me than money."
According to the Iowa Workforce Development website, if you are laid off due to COVID-19 or have to stay home to self-isolate, care for family members or due to illness related to COVID-19, you can receive unemployment benefits, provided you meet all other eligibility requirements.
Work search requirements will be waived.
