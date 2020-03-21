COVID-19's spread in Mason City still unknown, but it's already impacting the workforce

Given all of that, Nicole said that she's still trying to help folks however she can.

"I know an elderly lady lives in her house on her own and gets chemo and can't leave her house, so trying to bring her supplies when we can."

Even area residents who haven't outright lost their jobs are still seeing major disruptions.

When a question on the Globe Gazette's Facebook page asked, "How has COVID-19 affected your ability to work?", there were a variety of responses.

Terry Lipp said that her retail hours were cut back to the point that it's not worth the gas money to make the trip. Mallory Manning shared that her husband, who works in construction, usually has a good amount of work lined up for the season but, as of now, only has one job lined up.

And then there have been those, such as Mindy Mahnesmith and Shari Hemsworth, who have willing made changes to their work routine for the greater good.