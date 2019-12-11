There's something to be said for consistency.
In yet another Cost of Living Index Report, announced by the Mason City Chamber of Commerce and produced by the Council for Community and Economic Research, Mason City scored favorably while outpacing other cities in the state such as Dubuque and Ames.
According to the quarterly report's findings, Mason City scored an 89.0, lower than Dubuque (91.9) and Ames (100.4), as well as: Sioux Falls, South Dakota (91.9); Lincoln, Nebraska (93.0); Peoria, Illinois (93.2); and St. Cloud, Minnesota (100.3).
The scores are calculated by finding prices for a representative sample of goods and services. Agencies then take into account how much of a person's budget would be consumed by them in a year. With the Cost of Living Index Report, groceries, health care, housing, transportation, miscellaneous goods and utilities are the six measurements included. A score of 100 is the average, with anything above representing a higher cost of living and anything below meaning a more affordable cost of living.
In announcing the report, Chamber of Commerce President & CEO Robin Anderson called Mason City good value and signaled lower housing and health care costs as drivers.
"Mason City consistently ranks as one of the most cost-effective places to live. In the last report, our transportation category seemed high unusually high, but it appears that was a spike and not a trend," Anderson said. (Mason City is nine points behind Little Rock, Arkansas which was listed as the "least expensive" among 268 locales studied.)
An August report from MSN found that Mason City was the best place to live in Iowa on a $50,000 salary. For Mason City, total annual necessities was calculated at $27,136.16, leaving a remaining difference of $22,863.84. The story also mentioned that Mason City's average rent, about $700, was the lowest of any city on the list.
Despite such affordability, meeting basic expenses remains a problem for almost 20% of Iowa households, according to the Iowa Policy Project's report. That number jumped from 100,000 in 2018, which occurred in part because more recent data was used in the analysis.
In particular, rent rose by about 3% from 2018. On the whole, families earn an average $8,000 to $17,000 less per year than what a basic-needs income would provide, the report says.
The Iowa Policy Project's data comes by putting together a household budget based on a "very frugal living standard," that includes expenses such as utilities, food prepared at home, child care and transportation, but not items such as savings, loan payments, entertainment or travel.
