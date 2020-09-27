Contractors: North Iowans need to set priorities for fall home improvement projects

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to fall home improvement projects, North Iowans will need to choose their priorities carefully this year because of a shortage of both labor and materials.

“Do the stuff that has to be done before the end of the year,” said Dan Young of Mason City-based Young Construction.

If you have a leaky roof, that should go to the top of the list, according to Young.

If anything can be put off until spring, do so, he said.

However, homeowners should still call contractors as soon as possible for those spring projects so they can get on the schedule early, according to Young.

This year has been unusual in the construction world because of the combination of COVID-19, which shut down plants that manufacture building materials, and hurricane and storm damage.

Young said this year’s hurricanes, as well as the derecho right here in Iowa, have put extra stress on the already limited supply of materials because of the need to rebuild.

If someone were to order siding now, for example, “you could be waiting up to two months to get it,” he said.