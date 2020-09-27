Contractors: North Iowans need to set priorities for fall home improvement projects

When it comes to fall home improvement projects, North Iowans will need to choose their priorities carefully this year because of a shortage of both labor and materials.
“Do the stuff that has to be done before the end of the year,” said Dan Young of Mason City-based Young Construction.
If you have a leaky roof, that should go to the top of the list, according to Young.
If anything can be put off until spring, do so, he said.
However, homeowners should still call contractors as soon as possible for those spring projects so they can get on the schedule early, according to Young.
This year has been unusual in the construction world because of the combination of COVID-19, which shut down plants that manufacture building materials, and hurricane and storm damage.
Young said this year’s hurricanes, as well as the derecho right here in Iowa, have put extra stress on the already limited supply of materials because of the need to rebuild.
If someone were to order siding now, for example, “you could be waiting up to two months to get it,” he said.
Contractors already have more work than they can handle right now due to storm-related rebuilding projects, according to Young.
“Everybody I know is booked,” he said.
Larry Elwood, of Mason City-based Larry Elwood Construction, said homeowners can still do relatively easy and inexpensive things now that will help protect their homes this winter.
He said the first thing that comes to mind is weather strips around the entry door and bottom door sweep “just to block the cold air from coming in.”
He also recommends caulking around windows.
Insulating your attic is another good idea, according to Elwood. He said it can save you on heating costs, so it’s a good investment.
Elwood recommends checking garage doors to see if they seal properly or need to be replaced.
Windows are another priority, according to Elwood.
“We have a lot of older homes out there that still have the old single-plane glass windows,” he said.
Owners of these homes should think about vinyl replacement windows, according to Elwood. He said they are made by every manufacturer, so homeowners have lots of options.
“They are always a good investment,” he said.
As an alternative to siding, homeowners can keep cold air out of their house this winter by simply putting foam behind outlet and light switch plates, according to Elwood.
When it comes to roofing, ice dams can be a a major concern, according to Elwood. He said they can cause water to run down the walls.
“Just make sure you have decent ventilation in your attic,” he said.
One quick fix is a whirlybird turbine on your roof, according to Elwood. He said another option is an attic fan that comes with both a thermostat and a humidistat.
Cleaning gutters before winter arrives is also important, according to Elwood. He said if the gutters are full of leaves, the water that collects in them will freeze quicker.
If there’s rain or snow melt in January and the gutters are clean and open, they will get water off the roof so it doesn’t go into the house, Elwood said.
But the most important things for homeowners to do this fall is have their furnace checked by someone who is licensed to do so and to install a carbon monoxide detector if they haven’t already.
“It’s not just an efficiency issue,” he said, "it’s a life issue.”
