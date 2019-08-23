With the amount of time it has taken for the River City Renaissance in Mason City to materialize, it could be said that it's been a tall order to bring a new arena, a new hotel and a new pavilion to town.
And sometimes, when there's a tall order to fill, a crane is needed.
Which might be at least part of the reason why a massive crane could be seen dotting the skyline of Mason City on Friday afternoon.
In actuality, the crane was there to drop off equipment and supplies into the still underway multipurpose arena which has been projected to open by December.
In recent days, crews have clawed away in the interior to get things set for the ice floor.
What a Globe Gazette News+ membership can do for you:
- A deeper examination of local issues than you'll find anywhere else.
- Two products in one – not everything that's in the print edition of the Globe Gazette is on our website, and not everything on our website is in the print edition.
- Access to newspapers.com archives dating back two years.
- The ability to carry your local news with you and receive alerts instantly as news unfolds.
- Advertising that frequently gets you deals you won't find anywhere else.
You can join here (https://bit.ly/2PtWJs1) for as little as $5 a month.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.