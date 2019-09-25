{{featured_button_text}}

The Community Health Center of Mason City will celebrate its one-year anniversary on Friday with a celebration at the health center.

Free root beer floats will be offered in the lobby from 2 p.m.–4 p.m. for anyone who would like to attend. “We are celebrating with our patients and staff and also welcoming anyone who would like to come, if you have heard about us but not been in to see the building or want to know more about our services come have a root beer float and learn more about us” said CEO Renae Kruckenberg.

Renae Kruckenberg, CEO of the Community Health Center’s Mason City, Fort Dodge and Dayton locations, stands in one of the dental health areas inside the  Mason City location downtown in October 2018.

The Community Health Center of Mason City opened its doors on Oct. 1, 2018, offering medical, dental and behavioral health services all under one roof. In the first week open it saw 89 patients, mostly in dental, which led to an early expansion of dental ops.

When the clinic opened it had four dental ops with room to grow; it now has eight dental ops rooms and has hired additional staff to accommodate patients.

So far in the first year, the clinic has seen 3,557 patients. Those patients have made 5,193 dental visits, 3,970 behavioral health visits and 1,621 medical visits. It currently employees 32 staff members.

In August, the clinic held the first annual Back-to-School Block Party in its parking lot. The free event offered well child checks, immunizations and dental screenings. The evening also brought together many community organizations to share what they offer, which included hearing and vision checks as well.

“The United Way was instrumental in helping with the event, we are pleased to partner with local organizations as we did for the block party, these partnerships will help us better serve the community and the underserved population,” Kruckenberg said.

